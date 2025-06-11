UK government expected to boost defence, NHS in major spending review

LONDON: Britain's Labour government will unveil its day-to-day spending and investment plans for the coming years on Wednesday, with big funding increases to defence and healthcare expected, along with cuts elsewhere.

Finance minister Rachel Reeves is set to address parliament around midday, outlining her spending review in the hopes of boosting the country's sluggish growth, which risks added pressure from US President Donald Trump's tariffs onslaught.

Ahead of her speech, Reeves said the government would invest in security, health and the economy "so working people all over our country are better off." She also promised to "invest in Britain's renewal."

Defence and the struggling National Health Service (NHS) are set for a funding boost, which leaves other ministries facing cuts.

Reeves, the chancellor of the exchequer, has amended her fiscal rules to allow the government more headroom for investment in the run-up to the spending review. At the same time, she is looking to balance the books so that tax revenues match day-to-day spending, meaning the government borrows only to invest.

The minister has allowed the Treasury to borrow more, particularly for infrastructure projects across the vital housing and energy sectors.

This has handed her a windfall of £113 billion ($153 million) over five years.