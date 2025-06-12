Trump hails troop deployment as California readies legal battle

LOS ANGELES: US President Donald Trump said Thursday that Los Angeles was "safe and sound" for the past two nights, crediting his deployment of thousands of troops to quell anti-deportation protests, as California prepared for a legal showdown over his unprecedented move.

With protests spreading across the United States, a night-time curfew has been in place in its second-largest city with authorities tackling vandalism and looting that scarred a few city blocks.

"Our great National Guard, with a little help from the Marines, put the L.A. Police in a position to effectively do their job," Trump said on Truth Social, adding that without the military the city "would be a crime scene like we haven't seen in years."

The mostly peaceful protests ignited last week over an escalation in efforts to apprehend migrants in the country illegally, but there were also pockets of violence, including the burning of self-driving taxis and hurling stones at police.

Trump deployed several thousand National Guard troops and 700 active-duty marines over the objections of Democratic California governor Gavin Newsom, the first such action by a US president in decades.

Trump charged that the governor "had totally lost control of the situation."

"He should be saying THANK YOU for saving his ass, instead of trying to justify his mistakes and incompetence," Trump added.

In Spokane, in the northwest state of Washington, another night curfew was declared after police arrested more than 30 protesters and fired pepper balls to disperse crowds, officials said.

In Seattle, Washington state's biggest city, police arrested eight people after a dumpster was set on fire and projectiles were thrown. Three people were arrested in Tucson, Arizona, following clashes with police, the Arizona Republic reported.

Protests also took place in Las Vegas, Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, Milwaukee, Chicago, Atlanta, and Boston, according to CNN.