Trump says US personnel moved from 'dangerous' Middle East as Iran tensions mount

WASHINGTON: The United States is drawing down the presence of staffers who are not deemed essential to operations in the Middle East and their loved ones due to the potential for regional unrest, the State Department and military said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Kennedy Center in Washington on Wednesday evening, US President Donald Trump said, “They are being moved out, because it could be a dangerous place, and we’ll see what happens. We’ve given notice to move out, and we’ll see what happens.”

The State Department said it has ordered the departure of all nonessential personnel from the US Embassy in Baghdad based on its latest review and a commitment “to keeping Americans safe, both at home and abroad.”

The embassy already had been on limited staffing, and the order will not affect a large number of personnel.

The department, however, also is authorizing the departure of nonessential personnel and family members from Bahrain and Kuwait.

That gives them the option of leaving those countries at government expense and with government assistance.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth “has authorized the voluntary departure of military dependents from locations” across the region, US Central Command said in a statement. The command “is monitoring the developing tension in the Middle East.”

Tensions in the region have been rising in recent days as talks between the US and Iran over its rapidly advancing nuclear program appear to have hit an impasse. The talks seek to limit Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of some of the crushing economic sanctions that the US has imposed on the Islamic Republic.

Iran insists its nuclear program is peaceful.

The next round of talks — the sixth — had been tentatively scheduled for this weekend in Oman, according to two US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss diplomatic matters.

However, those officials said Wednesday that it looked increasingly unlikely that the talks would happen.