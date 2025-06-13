British couple posted 'Goodbye India' video from airport before boarding ill-fated Air India flight

A British couple heading home after a 10-day wellness retreat in India ended up in the ill-fated Air India flight.

The couple was among the 245 onboard the flight that crashed shortly after take-off killing almost all on board except one miracle survivor at Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The couple, Jamie Ray Greenlaw-Meek (45) and Fiongal Greenlaw (39), had posted a video from the airport about their "magical experience" in India as they waited to board the ill-fated flight. The couple was running a spiritual wellness company in London.

According to the Independent, in a video shared onto their company The Wellness Foundry’s Instagram account, Fiongal, a former fashion designer, said: “We are at the airport, just boarding, goodbye India”. His husband then joked about the lengthy 10-hour flight.

In another clip shared to social media, they described their trip as a “magical experience” and promised to share a vlog with their followers of their “mind blowing things”.

“We really have been on quite a journey and then just spending the last night here in this most amazing hotel, we’ve just had the most delicious Thali food. It was the perfect way to round up the trip,” Jamie said.

The Wellness Foundry, which is located in Vauxhall, offers psychic readings, tarot cards and aura readings, and has partnered with major brands such as Netflix, Google and Dior.

On its webpage, it details that Fiongal founded the company in 2018 after experiencing a spiritual awakening following a mysterious illness.

His husband joined the team in 2023 as co-director and head of events, and he also offered psychic readings and life coaching.

Jamie and Fiongal were among 53 British nationals on the Boeing 787-8 when it crashed on Thursday.