China denies double standards in fighting terrorism due to its close ties with Pakistan

BEIJING: China on Friday rejected any ambiguity or double standards on its part in combating terrorism due to close ties with Pakistan, saying that fighting the menace is the common responsibility of the international community.

"Let me stress that China's position on fighting terrorism is consistent and clear," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing here.

"Terrorism is humanity's common enemy, and combating terrorism is the common responsibility of the international community," Lin said.

He said China is committed to safeguarding international and regional peace and tranquility, and to firmly combating all forms of terrorism.

"There is no so-called ambiguity or double standards," he said.

Lin was reacting to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's recent comments in an interview with the French newspaper, Le Figaro.

Jaishankar, while replying to a question on India's firm stand against terrorism in the context of the recent Pahalgam terror attack and China's support to Pakistan, said, " They have had close ties for decades".

"But on an issue like terrorism, you cannot afford ambiguity or double standards. In the end, it's a problem that concerns all of us," Jaishankar said in the interview.