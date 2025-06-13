Israel attacks Iran's nuclear, missile sites with explosions heard across Tehran

JERUSALEM: Israel attacked Iran's capital early Friday in strikes that targeted the country's nuclear programme and raised the potential for an all-out war between the two bitter Middle East adversaries.

It appeared to be the most significant attack Iran has faced since its 1980s war with Iraq, with multiple sites around the country hit.

The leader of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard was killed, Iranian state television reported, in a major body blow to Tehran's governing theocracy and an immediate escalation of the nations' long-simmering conflict.

An anchor read a statement saying: The news of assassination and martyrdom of Gen Hossein Salami was confirmed," but did not elaborate.

Another top Guard official, as well as two nuclear scientists, were also feared dead.

Israeli leaders said the attack was necessary to head off what they described as an imminent threat that Iran would build nuclear bombs, and they warned of a reprisal that could target civilians in Israel.

In Washington, the Trump administration, which earlier cautioned Israel against an attack amid continuing negotiations, said that it had not been involved in the attack and warned Iran against retaliations against US interests or personnel.