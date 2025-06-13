Israel attacks Iran's nuclear and missile sites, kills top military officials

DUBAI: Israel attacked Iran's capital early on Friday in strikes it claims targeted the country's nuclear program and killed at least two top military officers, raising the potential for an all-out war between the two bitter Middle East adversaries. It appeared to be the most significant attack Iran has faced since its 1980s war with Iraq.

The strikes came amid simmering tensions over Iran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program and appeared certain to trigger a reprisal, with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warning that “severe punishment” would be directed at Israel.

Israel said Iran had launched drones in an initial response.

Multiple sites around the country were hit, including Iran's main nuclear enrichment facility, where black smoke could be seen rising into the air.

The leader of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, Gen. Hossein Salami, was confirmed dead, Iranian state television reported, a development that is a significant blow to Tehran's governing theocracy and an immediate escalation of its long-simmering conflict with Israel.

The chief of staff of Iranian armed forces, Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, was also confirmed dead by Iranian state television. Other top military officials and scientists were believed to have been killed.

In Washington, the Trump administration, which had cautioned Israel against an attack during continued negotiations over Iran's nuclear enrichment program, said that it had not been involved and warned against any retaliation targeting US interests or personnel.

Still, it seemed likely the US suspected an attack could be in the offing, with Washington on Wednesday pulling some American diplomats from Iraq’s capital and offering voluntary evacuations for the families of US troops in the wider Middle East.