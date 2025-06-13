Israeli strikes kill Iran's Revolutionary Guard leader, Gen Hossein Salami

TEL AVIV: Iranian state television confirmed the head of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard was killed in Israel's strikes Friday morning.

Gen Hossein Salami was the chief of one of the country's most powerful centres, and his death was a tough blow to Iran's embattled leadership, which has had a series of setbacks in the past 20 months of Middle Eastern war and unrest.

Salami rose to power six years ago and had a history of threatening the U.S.and Israel.

Here's a closer look.

Powerful arsenal of missiles Iran's Revolutionary Guard was created after its 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Since it was established, it's evolved from a paramilitary, domestic security force to a transnational force that has come to the aid of Tehran's allies in the Mideast, from Syria and Lebanon to Iraq.

It operates in parallel to the country's existing armed forces and controls Iran's arsenal of ballistic missiles, which it has used to attack Israel twice during the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

Salami, 65, was appointed as head of the guard in 2019 by the country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The appointment followed US President Donald Trump's decision during his first term to withdraw the US from the international nuclear deal with Iran and restore crippling sanctions.

It also followed Trump's designation of the Guard as a terrorist organization.