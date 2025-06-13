Military commander says 200 Marines moved into Los Angeles to protect federal property and personnel

LOS ANGELES: About 200 Marines have moved into Los Angeles and will protect federal property, personnel, the commander in charge says.

Maj. Gen. Scott Sherman, commander of Task Force 51 who is overseeing the 4,700 troops deployed, said Friday that the Marines have finished training on civil disturbance.

Sherman said the Marines would take over their operations at noon local time in downtown Los Angeles.

The development comes a day after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocked a federal judge’s order that had directed President Donald Trump to return control of National Guard troops to California, shortly after a federal judge had ruled the Guard deployment was illegal and both violated the Tenth Amendment and exceeded Trump’s statutory authority