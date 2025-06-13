UN says US-backed aid agency operated by Israeli military in Gaza has been a 'failure'

The US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has been a failure from a humanitarian standpoint of view, the United Nations said on Friday.

The UN and major aid groups have refused to cooperate with the foundation stating that it is a "death trap" for starving Palestinians and that it has been aiding Israel in its genocidal war against Gaza.

Hundreds of starving Palestinians, including women and children, were killed by the Israeli military in indiscriminate attacks at the GHF's aid distribution sites.

Israel has been accused by the UN and other human rights organisations of using starvation as a weapon in its genocidal war against Palestinains by blocking all humanitarian assistance into the war ravaged territory.

"GHF, I think it's fair to say, has been, from a principled humanitarian standpoint, a failure," Jens Laerke, spokesman for the UN humanitarian agency OCHA, told a press briefing in Geneva.

"They are not doing what a humanitarian operation should do, which is providing aid to people where they are, in a safe and secure manner.

"We have the operation ready to roll with food and other supplies ready. We have them in the region, they are pre-cleared by the Israelis.