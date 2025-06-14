Four detainees have escaped from an immigration detention center in Newark, New Jersey, DHS says

Four detainees broke through a wall and escaped from a federal immigration detention center in Newark, New Jersey, amid reports of disorder breaking out there, according to a US senator and the Department of Homeland Security.

Sen. Andy Kim, a Democrat from New Jersey, spoke Friday outside the Delaney Hall detention center. He said he was told detainees managed to break through an interior wall that led to an exterior one and from there were able to escape to a parking lot.

More “law enforcement partners” have been brought in to find the missing detainees, according to an emailed statement attributed to a senior DHS official whom the department did not identify. The statement also didn’t specify which law enforcement agencies are involved.

The development comes amid President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration and a day ahead of major protests against his policies planned across the country.

DHS identified the escapees as two Colombian men who were arrested on burglary and other charges, and two Hondurans, Franklin Norberto Bautista-Reyes and Joel Enrique Sandoval-Lopez, who were arrested on aggravated assault and other charges. A court records search did not turn up attorney information for them.

Newark’s mayor cited reports of a possible uprising and escape after disorder broke out at the facility Thursday night and protesters outside the center locked arms and pushed against barricades as vehicles passed through gates. Much is still unclear about what unfolded there.

GEO Group, the company that owns and operates the detention facility for the federal government, said in a statement that there’s “no widespread unrest” at the facility.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement opened a 1,000-bed facility there this year under a 15-year, $1 billion contract as part of Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Protest at the detention center

Photos and video from outside the facility Thursday showed protesters pushing against the gates as word spread that detainees inside were upset about delayed meals.