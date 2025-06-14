Two Minnesota Democratic lawmakers shot at their homes; Trump condemns 'terrible shooting'

WASHINGTON: A gunman in Minnesota shot two Democratic state lawmakers Saturday, killing one and her husband and wounding the other in what officials said were targeted attacks.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said former state House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed in a politically motivated assassination. A second lawmaker and his wife were shot and wounded.

“We must all, in Minnesota and across the country, stand against all forms of political violence," Walz said at a press conference Saturday. “Those responsible for this will be held accountable.”

US President Donald Trump condemned the "terrible shooting" of two Minnesota Democratic state lawmakers.

"I have been briefed on the terrible shooting that took place in Minnesota, which appears to be a targeted attack against state lawmakers," Trump said in a statement.

"Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America."