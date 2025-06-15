'I do a lot, and never get credit for anything, but that’s ok': Trump says Iran-Israel peace deal ‘will happen’

Amid the ongoing military confrontation between Iran and Israel, US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that the two nations “should make a deal, and will make a deal,” and referenced his previous efforts to de-escalate international conflicts using trade and diplomacy.

The statement came as Iranian missile strikes on Saturday night and early Sunday killed 10 people and injured over 200 in Israel, according to first responders. This raised the total number of fatalities from recent Iranian attacks to 13. Missiles that breached Israel’s air defence systems caused damage in parts of Tel Aviv, Bat Yam, and northern Israel. Under military censorship rules, Israeli media have been barred from publishing footage or revealing specific impact sites.

Trump also repeated his claim that trade with the United States was used to facilitate a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, a claim India has rejected, stating that the understanding was reached through direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.

President Trump, in his Truth Social post, said, “Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal, just like I got India and Pakistan to make, in that case by using trade with the United States to bring reason, cohesion, and sanity into the talks with two excellent leaders who were able to quickly make a decision and "stop!”

He also referred to his role in earlier international tensions, stating, “During my first term, Serbia and Kosovo were going at it hot and heavy, as they have for many decades, and this long time conflict was ready to break out into WAR. I stopped it (Biden has hurt the longer term prospects with some very stupid decisions, but I will fix it, again!).”

On Egypt and Ethiopia’s dispute over a massive dam project on the Nile River, Trump added, “There is peace, at least for now, because of my intervention, and it will stay that way!”

“Likewise, we will have peace, soon, between Israel and Iran! Many calls and meetings now taking place,” he added.

He concluded the post by saying, “I do a lot, and never get credit for anything, but that’s ok, the people understand. MAKE THE MIDDLE EAST GREAT AGAIN!”