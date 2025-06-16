‘Fabricated, irresponsible’: Pakistan denies claim it would strike Israel with nukes if Iran attacked

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday termed as “fabricated” a video clip circulating online of an Iranian general who said that Islamabad had assured Tehran that Pakistan would nuke Israel if it attacked Iran with nuclear weapons.

"There is a video on social media where an Iranian general was quoted as saying: ‘If Israel nuke attacks Iran, then Pakistan will attack [Israel] with nuclear weapons’,” Dar, also the Deputy Prime Minister, told Parliament.

“This is irresponsible and false news,” he said, adding that the claims had become viral on the internet and that even a UK news outlet picked it up.

“From our side, there has been no such statement. It was fabricated,” Dar said, adding that Pakistan’s nuclear policy had not changed since 1998.

“Even at that time, we said that it is Pakistan’s stated policy. It is for the purpose of self-defence. It is our deterrence. It was important for parity, peace and security in this region,” he said.

“Israel dare not look at Pakistan. Pakistan has enough power to respond to any malafide [action]. Our armed forces are fully alert,” he said.