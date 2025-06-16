France blocks Israeli offensive weapons at Paris Air Show, citing Gaza war and regional tensions

PARIS: France's government ordered black partition walls erected around Israeli defense industry exhibits at the Paris Air Show displaying offensive weapons, because of the war in Gaza and rising tensions in the Mideast. Israel's Defense Ministry demanded an immediate reversal of the decision.

A French appeals court had ruled Friday against activist groups who sought to block Israeli companies from participating in the show due to Israel's actions in Gaza. The Paris Air Show, held at Le Bourget north of Paris, is one of the world’s largest and most prestigious events for the aerospace and defense industry.

The black walls appeared overnight ahead of the show’s opening Monday, visually isolating Israeli booths from dozens of other international exhibitors.

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou said the decision was made to allow Israeli companies to display their aviation technology but no offensive weapons, ‘’given the situation in the region, the extreme tensions ... given France's diplomatic choices, notably concern about Gaza.''

Bayrou said the Israeli Embassy and companies were informed in advance of the restriction and that some complied, but others didn't. As a result the displays were covered up, ‘’I hope temporarily.''

The Israeli Defense Ministry said the demand to remove offensive weapons displays came at the last minute.

“The French are hiding behind supposedly political considerations to exclude Israeli offensive weapons from an international exhibition — weapons that compete with French industries,” the ministry said in a statement Monday, calling the action “ugly and improper.”

An array of offensive weapons are on display elsewhere at the Paris Air Show, among the most prominent being French, including its Rafale fighter jets, cruise missiles and other hardware. Bayrou officially opened the air show Monday, visiting several stands, and as he spoke, his voice was partially drowned out by the roar of overhead aircraft.