French man faces death sentence in Malaysia drug trial

KUALA LUMPUR: A French man went on trial in northern Malaysia on Monday, charged with drug possession and trafficking which could carry the death penalty if he was found guilty, his lawyer said.

Tom Felix, a former executive of French waste management firm Veolia with a degree in aquaculture and marine biology, was set to open a restaurant on the scenic resort island of Langkawi when he was arrested in early August 2023.

Police found several hundred grams of cannabis in a common area of a home where Felix, 34, was living with his Malaysian business partner, who was also arrested.

"The trial started," Felix's lawyer Collin Andrew told AFP, saying mid-morning the case before the Alor Setar High Court had been adjourned "because "there were some items the first witness had not brought to court today."