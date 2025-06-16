French man faces death sentence in Malaysia drug trial

KUALA LUMPUR: A French man went on trial in northern Malaysia on Monday, charged with drug possession and trafficking which could carry the death penalty if he was found guilty, his lawyer said.
Tom Felix, a former executive of French waste management firm Veolia with a degree in aquaculture and marine biology, was set to open a restaurant on the scenic resort island of Langkawi when he was arrested in early August 2023.
Police found several hundred grams of cannabis in a common area of a home where Felix, 34, was living with his Malaysian business partner, who was also arrested.
"The trial started," Felix's lawyer Collin Andrew told AFP, saying mid-morning the case before the Alor Setar High Court had been adjourned "because "there were some items the first witness had not brought to court today."
It would resume Tuesday with the same witness again taking the stand, he added.
The trial was scheduled to end on Thursday, but it was not known whether sentencing would take place immediately afterwards.
Felix faced the death penalty, or "104 years of cumulative imprisonment, 54 strokes with the cane and a 27,000 euro (USD 31,000) fine," his mother Sylvie Felix told AFP.
Drug possession and trafficking are serious crimes in Malaysia that can still carry the death sentence if the amounts are above a certain threshold.
Death sentences, however, are no longer mandatory and no executions have taken place since 2018.
Felix's parents spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron about his case during a recent state visit to neighbouring Singapore, where they lived.
"He heard us and said that this situation is indeed unacceptable and that he would do everything possible to ensure Tom's release," Sylvie Felix said.