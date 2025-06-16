G7 meets under global fire: Trump pushes trade as leaders urge de-escalation in Middle East

But as Trump met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, he also stressed it was a mistake to remove Russia from the organisation in 2014 and doing so had destabilised the world. He also suggested it would be a good idea to add China to the G7.

The US president also seemed to put a greater priority on his planned emphasis on addressing his grievances with other nations' trade policies.

“Our primary focus will be trade,” Trump said of his talks with Carney.

This year's G7 summit is full of combustible tensions, and it's unclear how the gathered world leaders can work together to resolve them. Trump already has hit several dozen nations with severe tariffs that risk a global economic slowdown. There is little progress on settling the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, and now a new conflict between Israel and Iran.

Add to all of that the problems of climate change, immigration, drug trafficking, new technologies such as artificial intelligence and China's continued manufacturing superiority and chokehold on key supply chains.

"We're gathering at one of those turning points in history," Carney said. "The world's more divided and dangerous.”

But as the news media was escorted from the opening session, Carney could be heard as he turned to Trump and referenced how his remarks about the Middle East, Russia and China had already drawn attention to the summit.

“Mr. President, I think you've answered a lot of questions already,” Carney said.

Trump wants to focus on trade, though he may have to balance those issues with the broader need by the G7 countries — which also include France, Italy and Japan — to project a united front to calm down a world increasingly engulfed in chaos.

Asked if he planned to announce any trade agreements at the G7 as he left the White House on Sunday, Trump said: “We have our trade deals. All we have to do is send a letter, 'This is what you're going to have to pay.' But I think we'll have a few, few new trade deals."

Also at stake might be the survival of the G7 itself when the Trump administration has sent mixed signals about whether the president will attend the November Group of 20 summit in South Africa.

The German, UK, Japanese and Italian governments have each signalled a belief that a friendly relationship with Trump this year can help to keep any public drama at a minimum, after the US president in 2018 opposed a joint communique when the G7 summit was last held in Canada.