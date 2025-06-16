One dead, 36 injured after 6.1-magnitude earthquake in Peru

PERU: A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Peru on Sunday, leaving one person dead and 36 injured as the tremor triggered landslides, officials said.

The quake hit shortly before noon and was centered around 30 kilometers (20 miles) from Callao, a port city next to the capital Lima, the National Seismological Center said. The US Geological Survey put the magnitude at 5.6.

Peru said the tremor had not generated a tsunami warning.

A man died in Lima when a wall fell on the car he was driving, the National Police said.

In addition, the Emergency Operations Center reported 36 injuries in Lima.

President Dina Boluarte called for "calm" from citizens, noting that there was no tsunami warning for the South American country's Pacific coastline.