Traffic suspended after blast damages important railway link in Pakistan's Balochistan

KARACHI: A railway employee was injured and traffic suspended at one of the most important links following a bomb blast in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Monday, an official said.

The blast targeted the railway track linking Mach and Ab-e-Gum area in the northwestern province, disrupting the traffic, the official said.

A spokesperson for the Pakistan Railways said the blast appeared to be an act of terrorism aimed at causing damage to national transport infrastructure.

"This railway line is critical as it links southern and central Pakistan," the official said.

He said the injured was moved to a local hospital, where his condition is stable.