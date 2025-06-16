UN scales back global aid plan due to 'deepest funding cuts ever'

GENEVA: The United Nations on Monday said it was drastically scaling back its global humanitarian aid plans due to the "deepest funding cuts ever".

The UN's humanitarian agency said in a statement that it was seeking USD 29 billion in funding compared to USD 44 billion requested in December, in a "hyper-prioritized" appeal.

Under President Donald Trump, who assumed office in January, the United States -- the world's top donor -- heavily slashed its foreign aid, causing havoc in the humanitarian aid sector across the globe.

Other donor countries have cut back their contributions in the face of an uncertain economic outlook.

"Brutal funding cuts leave us with brutal choices," Tom Fletcher, the head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said in a statement.