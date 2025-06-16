VIDEO | Blast cuts Iranian state TV broadcast as Israel targets Tehran media compound

An Iranian state television reporter had to stop a live broadcast Monday when an explosion occurred an hour after Israel issued a warning to evacuate the area of Tehran where the TV studios are located.

The reporter for the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network said the studio was filling with dust after “the sound of aggression against the homeland, the sound of aggression against truth and righteousness.”

Anchor Sahar Emami rushed off-camera as the screen behind her cut out, and people were heard saying “Allahu akbar," the Arabic phrase for God is great.

The broadcast quickly switched to pre-recorded programs. Soon, Emami came back live from another studio and was seen speaking with another anchor. She said that “bodies of reporters” were at the site of the initial broadcast, and images showed smoke and flames in the sky.

Israel’s defense minister took credit for the attack.