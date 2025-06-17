Iran accuses G7 of siding with Israel on 'de-escalation' call

TEHRAN: Iran accused the Group of Seven nations on Tuesday of siding with Israel in its call for "de-escalation" in their intensifying conflict, now in its fifth day.

"The G7 must give up its one-sided rhetoric and tackle the real source of the escalation -- Israel's aggression," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said.

"Israel has launched an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran... in violation of... the UN Charter," the spokesman said.

"Hundreds of innocent people have been killed, our public and state facilities and people's homes are brutally demolished.

"Iran is defending itself against a cruel aggression. Does Iran really have any other choice?" he asked.