Israel, Iran trade missile fire as Trump warns Tehran to 'evacuate'

The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz departed Southeast Asia on Monday after cancelling plans to dock in Vietnam, amid reports it was headed to the Middle East to boost the US presence there.

But a White House spokesman stressed that US forces in the Middle East remained in a defensive posture, despite the flurry of activity.

Trump has repeatedly declined to say if the United States would participate in Israeli military action, although he says it was not involved in the initial strikes.

After calling on the two sides to make a deal, the US leader issued an extraordinary warning on his Truth Social platform.

"Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" Trump wrote without offering further details, before cutting short his attendance at the G7 in Canada to head back to the White House.

'One after the other'

After decades of enmity and a prolonged shadow war, Israel launched a surprise aerial campaign against Iran last week, with the stated aim of preventing Tehran from acquiring atomic weapons -- an ambition it denies.

Iran has launched several waves of missiles in retaliation for Israel's attacks, with Iran's Revolutionary Guards boasting Monday evening that the attacks would continue "without interruption until dawn".

The sudden flare-up has sparked fears of a wider conflict, with Trump urging Iran back to the negotiating table after Israel's attacks derailed ongoing nuclear talks.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said a missile strike lightly damaged a building used by the American embassy in Tel Aviv, while the US State Department warned citizens on Monday not to travel to Israel due to security concerns.