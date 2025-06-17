Israel kills at least 45 Palestinians waiting for aid near distribution sites of US-backed GHF

Israel on Monday killed at least 45 starving Palestinians, who were waiting to receive the much-needed humanitarian aid at the distribution sites of the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), in southern Gaza's Rafah.

The newly established aid-distribution system was described as a "death trap" by various aid organisations and the UN who refused to cooporate with the GHF, stating it has been aiding Israel in its genocidal war against Gaza.

The United Nations human rights chief on Monday condemned Israel's conduct in its war and said that the “means and methods of warfare are inflicting horrifying, unconscionable suffering on Palestinians in Gaza.”

"Israel has weaponised food and blocked lifesaving aid,” Turk said while presenting his annual report to the UN Human Rights Council.

"I urge immediate, impartial investigations into deadly attacks on desperate civilians to reach food distribution centres," he said adding that the "disturbing, dehumanising rhetoric from senior Israeli government officials is reminiscent of the gravest of crimes."

At least 300 Palestinians have been killed by Israel near the GHF aid distribution sites since it began its operations.

Witnesses describe crowds under fire

Israeli troops started firing as thousands of Palestinians massed around 4 a.m. at the Flag Roundabout before the scheduled opening time of the Rafah food centre, according to Heba Jouda and Mohamed Abed, two Palestinians who were in the crowd.