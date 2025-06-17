Plane carrying Hajj pilgrims from Saudi Arabia diverted in Indonesia following bomb threat

A plane carrying hundreds of hajj pilgrims back from Saudi Arabia was diverted in Indonesia on Tuesday after an email bomb threat was sent to authorities, Indonesia's aviation body said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said it received a report from Indonesia's airport operator "regarding a bomb threat sent by an unidentified person via electronic mail".

The email at 07:30 am (0030 GMT) contained a threat to "blow up" Saudia Airlines flight SV 5276 which was flying from the Saudi city of Jeddah to the Indonesian capital Jakarta, it said in a statement.