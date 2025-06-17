Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine kills 15, injures 131

KYIV, Ukraine: A nighttime Russian missile and drone bombardment of Ukraine killed 15 people and injured 131 others while they slept in their homes, local officials said Tuesday, with the main barrage centering on Kyiv.

At least 14 people were killed as explosions echoed across the Ukrainian capital for almost nine hours during the night, Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko said. The bombardment demolished a nine-story residential building, destroying dozens of apartments.

Russia fired more than 440 drones and 32 missiles at Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, calling the Kyiv attack “one of the most terrifying strikes” on the capital.

Kyiv mayor Vitalii Klitschko said 114 people were injured and announced an official day of mourning in the city on Wednesday.

It was one of the deadliest attacks on Kyiv in recent months and came after two rounds of direct peace talks failed to make progress on ending the war, now in its fourth year.

Russia steps up aerial attacks

Russia has repeatedly hit civilian areas of Ukraine with missiles and drones. The attacks have killed more than 12,000 Ukrainian civilians, according to the United Nations. Russia says it strikes only military targets.

Russia has in recent months stepped up its aerial attacks. It launched almost 500 drones at Ukraine on June 10 in the biggest overnight drone bombardment of the war. Russia also pounded Kyiv on April 24, killing at least 12 people in its deadliest assault on the capital in eight months.

The intensified long-range strikes have coincided with a Russian summer offensive on eastern and northeastern sections of the roughly 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) front line, where Ukraine is short-handed and needs more military support from its Western partners.