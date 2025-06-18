Bomb blast derails six carriages of Jaffar Express in Pakistan

PESHAWAR / ISLAMABAD: Six carriages of the Jaffar Express train were derailed after being hit by a bomb planted near the railway track in Pakistan on Wednesday.

The mishap happened in the Jacobabad District of the Sindh province, which borders the volatile province of Balochistan.

No casualties have been reported in the incident, authorities said.

The blast occurred near the railway track close to the cattle market in Jacobabad, causing six bogies of the Jaffar Express to derail.

Following the explosion, a heavy contingent of police cordoned off the area.

Authorities are currently investigating the nature of the blast.