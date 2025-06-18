LIVE | Israel-Iran conflict: Tel Aviv hits Tehran's missile production facility as Khamenei says 'battle begins'

The Israel-Iran conflict further intensified on Tuesday with US President Donald Trump fanning the flames, issuing veiled threats at the Supreme Leader of Iran and demanding the "unconditional surrender" of the Islamic Republic.
Both parties traded fire for the sixth consecutive day, with Israel launching attacks at Tehran's District 18 area, near the Mehrabad airport. Iran's missile attacks hit several parts of Tel Aviv on the dawn of Wednesday, causing significant damage.
In a Truth Social post, the US president warned Iran that it had total control over the skies of Tehran and also information on the whereabouts of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. US officials have revealed that Trump had nixed a plan by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to assassinate Khamenei.
In apparent response to Trump's comments, Khamenei posted on X, "...the battle begins."
At a G7 summit in Canada, leaders including Trump had on Monday called for "de-escalation," while also stressing that Israel, which is the sole but undeclared nuclear power in the Middle East, had "the right to defend itself" and that "Iran can never have a nuclear weapon."
Meanwhile, China accused Trump of "pouring oil" on the conflict, while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu of being "the biggest threat to the security of the region."
At least 224 people, including 70 women and children, have been killed in Iran since Israel launched a massive and unprovoked attack on the Islamic Republic on June 13. The attack also killed several of Iran's highest military officials and senior nuclear scientists. Iran's retaliatory missile attacks have wreaked havoc in central and northern Israel, killing at least 24.
Vladimir Putin, according to AFP, is eyeing the conflict between Israel and Iran as an opportunity to thrust himself to the forefront of the international stage, more than three years into his invasion of Ukraine.
The Russian president has pitched himself as a possible mediator -- though Moscow's closeness to Iran and Russia's invasion of Ukraine raise doubts about what kind of role he can play, experts say.
"By positioning itself as an indispensable intermediary, Moscow aims to reassert diplomatic relevance despite its pariah status in Europe," said Nicole Grajewski, an analyst at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
It also wants to protect its ally Tehran, facing a potentially existential military clash.
"Russia does not want to see regime change in Iran, especially if it results in a pro-Western government," she added.
Donald Trump is reportedly considering entering the Israel-Iran conflict and joining Israel’s strikes on Iran, The Guardian reported.
Only the Americans have a bomb capable of destroying the Fordo nuclear facility, which is located deep underground, and could be one potential target for the US.
In the past three days, at least 30 US military tanker aircraft, which are used to refuel fighter jets and bombers, have been flown to Europe, The Guardian cited the BBC as reporting. The US has also ordered a second carrier group, the USS Nimitz, to the Middle East, part of preparations experts say would be necessary for the strike.
On Tuesday, Trump’s appetite for diplomacy appeared to be waning.
“I’m not too much in the mood to negotiate with Iran,” he told reporters aboard Air Force One, returning early from the Group of 7 summit in Canada to the focus on the escalating Israel-Iran conflict
Trump added that his objective in Iran was “an end, a real end, not a ceasefire”.
The Israeli military said Wednesday that one of its drones had been downed by a surface-to-air missile while operating over Iran, as the arch foes traded fire for a sixth day, AFP reported.
An army statement said the drone "fell in Iran. No injuries were reported and there is no risk of an information breach."
Oil prices slipped Wednesday following the previous day's surge but investors remained on edge fearing a US intervention in the Israel-Iran conflict after Donald Trump called for Tehran's "unconditional surrender", AFP reported.
Iran and Israel exchanged missile strikes for a sixth day, with the US president's latest comments appearing to dent hopes that the crisis in the Middle East could be calmed.
Of particular concern is the possibility of Iran shutting off the Strait of Hormuz, through which around an estimated fifth of global oil supply traverses, according to a Commerzbank note.
"Iran is reportedly ready to target US regional bases should Trump greenlight strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities," AFP added, quoting Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management
Almost 800 Chinese citizens have been evacuated from Iran since Israel launched military strikes against the country last week, Beijing said Wednesday.
"Currently... 791 Chinese nationals have been relocated from Iran to safe areas," foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said at a regular news conference.
"More than 1,000 other people are in the process of relocating and withdrawing," Guo added.
And some Chinese nationals have also safely evacuated from Israel, he said.
"China expresses its thanks to the relevant countries for providing full support and assistance," Guo said.
The families of Russian diplomats have left Israel, Russia's ambassador to Tel Aviv Anatoly Viktorov said on Wednesday, as Israel and Iran traded fire for a sixth day.
"Almost all the wives and children of embassy employees" left on Tuesday via Egypt "to return to their homeland," Viktorov said, interviewed by pro-Kremlin presenter Vladimir Solovyev.
He also did not rule out the possibility that the Russian embassy could be moved "to a more secure location without leaving Israel," after another night of strikes between Israel and Iran.
The Telegraph on Tuesday reported spotting several military aircraft sent by China in the direction of Tehran as the conflict between its ally Iran and Israel intensified.
The report cited Flightradar24 data, which showed a cargo plane taking off from China towards Iran, a day after Israel launched its unprovoked attack on Tehran on June 13. Two other planes departed China in the subsequent days as the conflict intensified, the report noted.
"Data showed that on each flight, the plane flew westward along northern China, crossing into Kazakhstan, then south into Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan – and then falling off the radar as it neared Iran," it said.
The report cited aviation experts who pointed out that the type of plane used, Boeing 747 freighters, are commonly used for transporting military equipment and weapons, and are hired to fly government contract orders.
This raises concerns regarding China's potential involvement in the war, in the context of US President Donald Trump's apparent interest in participating alongside Israel.
Iran said Wednesday it had detained five suspected agents of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency on charges of tarnishing the country's image online, Iranian news agencies reported.
"These mercenaries sought to sow fear among the public and tarnish the image of the sacred system of the Islamic Republic of Iran through their calculated activities online," the Tasnim and ISNA news agencies quoted a statement from the Revolutionary Guards as saying.
They added that the arrests had been made in western Iran.
Iranian officials on Wednesday informed that the country's border crossings have remained open and are “being operated normally” as foreign nationals sought to leave Iran in the wake of its intensifying conflict with Israel.
Javad Hedayati, director general of Iran’s transit bureau said that the borders are open, facilitating smooth passage for foreign nationals, even as entry of people and goods into Iran has slowed down considering security precautions, reported Tasnim news agency.
Meanhwile, China on Tuesday began the evacuation of its citizens from Tehran, according to a report by the state-run China News Service.
Israel on Tuesday killed at least 90 starving Palestinians who were waiting at aid distribution sites to receive the much-needed humanitarian assistance.
The latest onslaught happened on Tuesday evening when 30 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces at an aid distribution site northwest of Gaza City, reported Wafa News Agency.
Israeli forces had earlier on Tuesday opened fire at desperate Palestinians who were waiting for food to take to their hungry families at US-backed aid distribution sites in Khan Younes and Rafah, killing at least 60, including children and wounding over 200 others.
A first aircraft bringing home Israelis stranded abroad by flight cancellations resulting from the conflict with Iran landed at Ben Gurion Airport on Wednesday, the airports authority said.
"Just a short while ago, the first flight of Operation Safe Return landed at Ben Gurion Airport," a statement said, adding that the flight had been operated by national carrier El Al and brought Israelis home from Larnaca in Cyprus.
Transport Minister Miri Regev said Tuesday that between 100,000 and 150,000 Israelis were stuck abroad, as Israel and Iran traded deadly fire in their most intense confrontation ever.
The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday reported that Israel is running out of defensive interceptors, which would in turn impact its ability to shoot down the long-range ballistic missiles from Iran.
The report, which cited anonymous US officials, stated that Washington has been aware of the problem for months and has been augmenting Israel’s defences with systems on the ground, at sea and in the air.
Israel's attacks on Iran have so far at least 585 people, including 239 civilians and 126 security personnel, a US-based rights group, 'Human Rights Activists' said. At least 1,326 others have been wounded in the attacks.
Iran has not officially confirmed the updated death toll. tehran's last update, issued on Monday, put the death toll at 224 people killed and 1,277 others wounded.
Israel's military said Wednesday it struck a Iranian centrifuge production facility and multiple weapons manufacturing sites, in the latest round of strikes between the archfoes.
"More than 50 Israeli Air Force fighter jets... carried out a series of air strikes in the Tehran area over the past few hours," an Israeli army statement said. "As part of the broad effort to disrupt Iran's nuclear weapons development program, a centrifuge production facility in Tehran was targeted."
"During the wave of attacks, several weapons manufacturing sites were struck, including facilities for producing raw materials and components used to assemble surface-to-surface missiles," it added.
After Israel launched attacks on Tehran's District 18 area on the dawn of Wednesday, Iran said it hit Israel's Tel Aviv with hypersonic missiles.
Iran told residents of Tel Aviv to prepare for an attack, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claiming its hypersonic Fattah-1 missiles were "repeatedly shaking the shelters" in the commercial hub.
"The 11th wave of the proud Operation Honest Promise 3 using Fattah-1 missiles" was carried out, the Guards said in a statement broadcast on state television.