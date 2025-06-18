Volcanic eruption in Indonesia forces evacuations, flight cancellations

LEMBATA: Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki erupted with giant ash and smoke plumes again Wednesday after forcing evacuations of villages and flight cancellations, including to and from the resort island of Bali.

Several eruptions sent ash up to 5,000 meters (16,400 feet) into the sky from Tuesday evening to Wednesday afternoon. An eruption Tuesday afternoon sent thick, grey clouds 10,000 meters (about 32,800 feet) into the sky that expanded into a mushroom-shaped ash cloud visible as much as 150 kilometres (nearly 93 miles) away.

The eruption alert was raised Tuesday to the highest level, and the danger zone where people are recommended to leave was expanded to 8 kilometres (about 5 miles) from the crater.

Officers also evacuated from the Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki monitoring post 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) from the crater to avoid falling gravel released in the eruption. No casualties have been reported.

Ash and debris fell in a number of places outside the danger zone, including the villages of Boru, Hewa and Watobuku. Some residents from Nurabelen village in Ile Bura subdistrict fled to evacuation sites in Konga to avoid the impact of the eruption, the National Disaster Management Agency said in a statement.

“Some residents have also evacuated to Nileknoheng village, which is 12 kilometers (7.4 miles) from the crater,” said Abdul Muhari, the National Disaster Management Agency’s spokesperson.