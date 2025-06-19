LIVE | Israel-Iran conflict | Tel Aviv issues evacuation warning to area around Arak heavy water reactor

The Iran–Israel conflict entered its seventh day on Thursday with intense missile exchanges between the two nations.

In a live address, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei asserted that the nation remains united and would not succumb to foreign pressure. Responding to US President Donald Trump’s call for Iran to surrender, Khamenei warned that any American military involvement would cause “irreparable damage to them.”

European diplomats are preparing to hold talks with Iran on Friday. The United Nations Security Council, meanwhile, has scheduled a second emergency meeting on the conflict at the request of Russia, China and Pakistan.

Offering to play a mediating role, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that Moscow could help broker a settlement - one that would allow Tehran to pursue a peaceful nuclear programme while also addressing Israel’s security concerns.

Meanwhile, In a video address to Israelis, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed appreciation for Trump’s support in the conflict, calling him “a great friend of Israel” and praising the US help defending Israel’s skies.

Amid rising tensions, the Israeli military issued a warning on Thursday, urging residents to evacuate the area surrounding Iran’s Arak heavy water reactor.

The warning was shared in a post on X and featured a satellite image of the reactor - marked with a red circle, consistent with prior posts that preceded military strikes. The Arak facility is located about 250 kilometres (155 miles) southwest of Tehran.

According to the Washington-based group Human Rights Activists, at least 639 people have been killed and 1,329 others have been injured in Israeli attacks across Iran.

It said of those dead, it identified 263 civilians and 154 security force personnel being killed.