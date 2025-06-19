LIVE | Israel-Iran conflict | Tel Aviv issues evacuation warning to area around Arak heavy water reactor

World

Israel-Iran conflict | Tel Aviv issues evacuation warning to area around Arak heavy water reactor

Israel and Iran, traded airstrikes on Thursday for a seventh consecutive day with intense missile exchanges between the two nations.
The Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept missiles during an Iranian attack over Tel Aviv, Israel, early Wednesday, June 18, 2025.
The Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept missiles during an Iranian attack over Tel Aviv, Israel, early Wednesday, June 18, 2025.(Photo | AP)
The Iran–Israel conflict entered its seventh day on Thursday with intense missile exchanges between the two nations.

In a live address, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei asserted that the nation remains united and would not succumb to foreign pressure. Responding to US President Donald Trump’s call for Iran to surrender, Khamenei warned that any American military involvement would cause “irreparable damage to them.”

European diplomats are preparing to hold talks with Iran on Friday. The United Nations Security Council, meanwhile, has scheduled a second emergency meeting on the conflict at the request of Russia, China and Pakistan.

Offering to play a mediating role, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that Moscow could help broker a settlement - one that would allow Tehran to pursue a peaceful nuclear programme while also addressing Israel’s security concerns.

Meanwhile, In a video address to Israelis, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed appreciation for Trump’s support in the conflict, calling him “a great friend of Israel” and praising the US help defending Israel’s skies.

Amid rising tensions, the Israeli military issued a warning on Thursday, urging residents to evacuate the area surrounding Iran’s Arak heavy water reactor.

The warning was shared in a post on X and featured a satellite image of the reactor - marked with a red circle, consistent with prior posts that preceded military strikes. The Arak facility is located about 250 kilometres (155 miles) southwest of Tehran.

According to the Washington-based group Human Rights Activists, at least 639 people have been killed and 1,329 others have been injured in Israeli attacks across Iran.

The Washington-based group Human Rights Activists released the figures, which covers the entirety of Iran.

It said of those dead, it identified 263 civilians and 154 security force personnel being killed.

US starts evacuating some diplomats from its embassy in Israel as Iran conflict intensifies

The State Department has begun evacuating nonessential diplomats and their families from the U.S. embassy in Israel as hostilities between Israel and Iran intensify and President Donald Trump warns of the possibility of getting directly involved in the conflict.

A government plane evacuated a number of diplomats and family members who had asked to leave the country Wednesday, said two U.S. officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe sensitive diplomatic movements. There was no indication of how many diplomats and family members departed on the flight or how many may have left by land routes to Jordan or Egypt.

The flight came shortly before US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee announced on X that the embassy was making plans for evacuations by plane and ship for private American citizens.

Hours after Huckabee’s tweet, however, the State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs tweeted that “we have no announcement about assisting private U.S. citizens to depart at this time” from Israel or the Palestinian territories.

The State Department didn’t explain the discrepancy but said in response to questions that it is considering all options and “will alert the U.S. citizen community if there is additional information to share regarding departure options.” It added that it is providing information about routes out of Israel to Americans who want to leave “by their own means” and urged them to go as soon as it’s safe to do so.

US preparing for ‘possible strike on Iran in coming days’: Report

Reports indicate that the United States is preparing for a possible military strike on Iran.

According to Bloomberg News, senior US officials are “preparing for the possibility of a strike on Iran in the coming days.”

The report suggests that Washington is putting in place the infrastructure needed to directly enter the conflict.

Sources said the situation is still evolving and plans could change, with some pointing to a potential strike over the weekend.

“Top leaders at a handful of federal agencies have also begun getting ready for an attack, one person said,” the report added.

No further details have been released.

Israel warns Iranians in two villages to leave before it 'targets military infrastructure'

The Israeli military advised Iranians in two villages to leave early Thursday before it carried out strikes on "military infrastructure".

"The IDF issues an urgent warning to residents, workers and those present in the area of the two Iranian villages of Arak and Khondab, in the areas marked on the map, to evacuate immediately before the IDF targets military infrastructure belonging to the Iranian regime," it wrote in a Telegram post in Arabic and Farsi using the military's official acronym.

Air raid sirens sounded in northern Israel meanwhile, and the military said shortly afterwards it had intercepted a drone launched from Iran.

The fresh exchanges came a day after Iran said it had fired Fattah hypersonic missiles at Israel.

Israeli military says striking Tehran, other parts of Iran

Israel's military said it was carrying out a "series of strikes" around the Iranian capital Tehran and other areas of the country on Thursday.

There were no immediate details on the intended targets of the strikes, which came after Israel said it had intercepted a "suspicious aerial target" launched from Iran.

Flight carrying over 100 Indian students, evacuated to Armenia from war-torn Iran, lands in Delhi

The first flight carrying 110 Indian students, who were evacuated to Armenia from war-torn Iran, landed in Delhi in the early hours on Thursday.

Amid escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, Indian students in Tehran were moved out of the city, 110 of them crossing the border into Armenia, through arrangements made by the Indian Embassy on Tuesday under 'Operation Sindhu'.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said more people are being evacuated.

"We have planes ready. We will be sending another plane today. We are evacuating some more people from Turkmenistan. Our missions have opened 24 hour lines for any request for evacuation. As the situation evolves, we will be sending more planes to evacuate Indian nationals," Singh, who is also the Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, told reporters.

Iran's leader rejects calls to surrender and warns that intervention would harm the US

Iran's supreme leader rejected U.S. calls for surrender in the face of more Israeli strikes Wednesday and warned that any military involvement by the Americans would cause “irreparable damage to them." European diplomats prepared to hold talks with Iran on Friday.

The second public appearance by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei since the Israeli strikes began six days ago came as Israel lifted some restrictions on daily life, suggesting that the missile threat from Iran was easing.

Khamenei spoke a day after U.S. President Donald Trump demanded in a social media post that Iran surrender without conditions and warned Khamenei that the U.S. knows where he is but has no plans to kill him, “at least not for now.”

Trump privately approved attack plans for Iran pending final order, WSJ reports

U.S. President Donald Trump has told his top aides that he supports plans to strike Iran, but has not yet issued a final order. According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump is waiting to see whether Iran halts its nuclear programme before deciding on further action.

One potential target under consideration is Iran’s Fordow enrichment facility - an underground site heavily fortified and difficult to destroy. Military experts believe only the most powerful bunker-busting bombs could penetrate it.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday refused to rule out military action against Iran’s nuclear facilities, saying he might strike or might not, but insisted Tehran was already “in a lot of trouble” and eager to negotiate, reported Al Jazeera.

Earlier, Trump had brushed off questions about a potential US military strike, saying, “I can’t say that … You don’t seriously think I’m going to answer that question.”

“You don’t know that I’m going to even do it. You don’t know. I may do it, I may not do it. I mean, nobody knows what I’m going to do,” he had said.

While the US has publicly denied involvement in Israel’s ongoing military campaign targeting Iranian-linked assets, Trump’s remarks added to growing speculation about a broader regional escalation.

