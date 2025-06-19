LIVE | Israel-Iran conflict | Tel Aviv issues evacuation warning to area around Arak heavy water reactor

U.S. President Donald Trump has told his top aides that he supports plans to strike Iran, but has not yet issued a final order. According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump is waiting to see whether Iran halts its nuclear programme before deciding on further action.
One potential target under consideration is Iran’s Fordow enrichment facility - an underground site heavily fortified and difficult to destroy. Military experts believe only the most powerful bunker-busting bombs could penetrate it.
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday refused to rule out military action against Iran’s nuclear facilities, saying he might strike or might not, but insisted Tehran was already “in a lot of trouble” and eager to negotiate, reported Al Jazeera.
Earlier, Trump had brushed off questions about a potential US military strike, saying, “I can’t say that … You don’t seriously think I’m going to answer that question.”
“You don’t know that I’m going to even do it. You don’t know. I may do it, I may not do it. I mean, nobody knows what I’m going to do,” he had said.
While the US has publicly denied involvement in Israel’s ongoing military campaign targeting Iranian-linked assets, Trump’s remarks added to growing speculation about a broader regional escalation.