Putin says he would only meet Zelensky in 'final phase' of peace talks

"I am ready to meet with everyone, including Zelensky. That is not the issue -- if the Ukrainian state trusts someone in particular to conduct negotiations, for God's sake, it can be Zelensky," the Russian leader said.

"We don't care who negotiates, even if it is the current head of the regime," Putin said.

But he added that this would only happen at a "final phase, so as not to sit there and divide things up endlessly, but to put an end to it."

Talks on ending the three-year conflict have stalled in recent weeks, with Putin pushing maximalist demands for ending his offensive while declining to attend a personal meeting with Zelensky.

Kyiv has accused Moscow of deliberately sabotaging peace efforts to prolong the conflict.