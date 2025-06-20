Paris makes clean water bet for River Seine bathers

Paris (France): A year on from athletes competing in the River Seine during the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, French authorities guarantee the water will be safe for the public to swim in this summer.

Parisians and tourists will be able to dive into the river from July 5, weather permitting, according to authorities.

The public will be able to access three bathing sites at bras Marie in the heart of the historic centre, the Grenelle district in the west of Paris, as well as Bercy in the east.

Last year, water treatment stations, holding tanks and connections to the Parisian boat sanitation system were installed.

"For the Games, we cleaned up three quarters of the Seine. And the water was 100 percent ready for bathing on dry days," said Marc Guillaume, the prefect for the Ile-de-France region that includes Paris.

According to Guillaume, the top state-appointed official for the region, the new bathing zones will be popular.

This year, the weather is predicted to be drier than the record rainfall during the Games, which had led to the cancellation of six of the eleven competitions held the river.

"It was an extraordinary moment (in 2024), but swimming during the Games was not an end in itself," Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo had told reporters in May.

"Making the Seine swimmable is first and foremost a response to the objective of adapting to climate change, but also of quality of life," she added.