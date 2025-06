BENGALURU: Tibetan spiritual leader the 14th Dalai Lama will make an important announcement, most likely on his reincarnation, on July 2, four days before he turns 90 on July 6.

Speaking to TNIE, Sikyong (President), Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), Penpa Tsering said the Dalai Lama will make an “important announcement on July 2. It is likely to be about his reincarnation”.

Dalai Lama is scheduled to meet senior leaders of the four Buddhist sects -- Sakya, Kagyu, Nyingma and Gelug -- between July 2 and 4 at Dharamshala, the headquarters of CTA.

While Dalai Lama’s reincarnation is the most anticipated decision keenly awaited not only by Tibetans but people in the Himalayan region, from Lhasa to Arunachal Pradesh, who look up to him as their spiritual guide, it is heavily contested by the People’s Republic of China (PRC), which sees Dalai Lama as a separatist leader and a symbol of Tibetan resistance.

In March 2011, the Dalai Lama relinquished his role as the political head of Tibetans in exile and handed it over to the democratically elected CTA.

He had said his successor, male or female, will be born in a free world, in a clear message to PRC on its long-standing claim on having the sole right to choose the next Dalai Lama.