Israeli military says killed Iran's coordinator with Hamas

Israel's military said Saturday it had killed a top Iranian commander in charge of military coordination with Palestinian militant group Hamas in a strike on Qom, south of Tehran.

Israeli "fighter jets struck and eliminated in the area of Qom the commander of the Palestine Corps of the Quds Force, and the key coordinator between the Iranian regime and the Hamas terrorist organisation, Saeed Izadi," the military said in a statement.

The Quds Force is the foreign operations arm of Iran's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The military said Izadi had directed Hamas forces operating from Lebanon, and helped Hamas rebuild its armed wing in Gaza.

Hamas sparked the ongoing Gaza war with its unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

A military official also told reporters during a briefing Saturday that Israel had killed two other Iranian commanders overnight, Behnam Shahriyari and Aminpour Judaki.

Shahriyari was the head of Unit 190 in Iran's Quds Force, whose goal was to "annihilate Israel", the official said.

"What Izadi was for Hamas, Shahriyari was for Hezbollah," the official said on condition of anonymity, adding that he "was responsible for transferring funds to these terror organisations who aimed to destroy Israel".

Judaki was in charge of the drone unit in the IRGC, said the official, adding that he was "responsible for hundreds of UAV attacks against Israel".