LIVE | Israel-Iran conflict: India to evacuate Nepal, Sri Lanka nationals from Iran in addition to all Indian citizens

Recap of key developments:
1. Indian citizens evacuated: Two chartered flights with Indian citizens who were evacuated from Iran have arrived in Delhi on Saturday under India's Operation Sindhu.
2. Death toll: Israel's strikes on Iran have so far killed at least 657 people, including at least 263 civilians, according to a US-based NGO, the Human Rights Activists News Agency, citing Iranian sources and reports. Iran's retaliatory strikes have killed at least 25 people in Israel since the war began, according to Israeli authorities.
3. Iran says 'ready for talks with US': Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said Iran is open to continuing talks with the US once Israel’s “aggression” stops and the “aggressor is held accountable.”
4. Israel vows prolonged campaign: Israel's armed forces chief Eyal Zamir warned that his country should be "ready for a prolonged campaign" against Iran.
5. Trump says Gabbard was wrong: Trump has said his director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, was "wrong" when she previously said there was no evidence to suggest Iran was building a nuclear weapon.
6. Israel kills 82 Palestinians in Gaza: At least 82 Palestinians, including dozens of aid seekers, were killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza on Friday, the enclave's Health Ministry said.
Israel and Iran traded air strikes on Saturday as the conflict between the West Asian rivals entered its second week with a 16-year-old being killed in the Iranian city of Qom in the latest Israeli strikes.
The conflict was triggered by Israel’s unprovoked attack on Tehran on June 13, which killed several top military officials, senior scientists, and at least 60 civilians, including 20 children. Since then, Israel has continued to target the Islamic Republic’s nuclear facilities.
Tehran hit back in retaliation, launching ballistic missiles across Israel, with both countries engaging in tit-for-tat strikes targeting military and civilian infrastructure over the past seven days.
Israel, the sole but undeclared nuclear power in the Middle East, has said the attacks are aimed at preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon. It has also continued to publicly advocate for regime change in Tehran, including reported plans to assassinate Iran's supreme leader.