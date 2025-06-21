World

LIVE | Israel-Iran conflict: India to evacuate Nepal, Sri Lanka nationals from Iran in addition to all Indian citizens

Two chartered flights with Indian citizens who were evacuated from Iran have arrived in Delhi on Saturday under India's Operation Sindhu.
Women chant slogans during a protest to condemn Israeli attacks on multiple cities across Iran, after attending a Friday prayers ceremony in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 20, 2025.
Women chant slogans during a protest to condemn Israeli attacks on multiple cities across Iran, after attending a Friday prayers ceremony in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 20, 2025.(Photo| AP)
22 arrested over links to Israeli spy services since start of conflict: Iranian media

Police in Iran's Qom province said Saturday that 22 people "linked to Israeli spy services" had been arrested since June 13, Fars news agency reported.

"22 people were identified and arrested on charges of being linked to the Zionist regime's spy services, disturbing public opinion and supporting the criminal regime," the agency said, citing the head of police intelligence in Iran's Qom province.

It came after Iranian police announced the arrest on Thursday of 24 people accused of spying for Israel and of seeking to tarnish the country's image, according to a statement carried by Tasnim news agency.

A European national was also arrested for spying, Tasnim reported on Friday, without giving their nationality or the date of the arrest.

Israel attacks nuclear site in Isfahan: Iranian media

Israel attacked Iran's Isfahan nuclear site in the early hours of Saturday, the Fars news agency reported, saying there were no hazardous leaks or risk to the population.

Quoting a security official, it said Israel carried out multiple attacks, including on the Isfahan site, saying "most of the explosive sounds heard in these attacks were related to air defence activity". There was no "leakage of hazardous materials," the official was quoted as saying.

Iran's FM arrives in Istanbul for Arab League meeting: media

Iran's foreign minister arrived in Istanbul on Saturday, Tasnim news agency reported, for a meeting with Arab League diplomats to discuss Tehran's escalating conflict with Israel.

Around 40 diplomats are slated to join the weekend gathering of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), as Israel and Iran continue to exchange missile strikes.

"The Foreign Minister arrived in Istanbul this morning to participate in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Foreign Ministers' meeting," Tasnim reported.

It comes after Araghchi met with his counterparts from Britain, France and Germany in Geneva on Friday.

"At this meeting, at the suggestion of Iran, the issue of the Zionist regime's attack on our country will be specifically addressed," said Iranian foreign Abbas Araghchi, according to the news agency.

Israel says it assasinated the commander of the Quds Palestinian Corps

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz on Saturday said Saeed Izadi, the commander of the Palestinian Corps in Iran’s Quds Force, has been assassinated in an attack on an apartment in the Iranian city of Qom, reported Al Jazeera.

Katz said Saeed had "funded and armed Hamas" ahead of its October 7 attack on Israel.

“[Izadi’s assassination is] a huge achievement for Israeli intelligence and air force, justice for the murdered and kidnapped. Israel’s long arm will reach all its enemies,” Katz said.

India begins evacuation of all citizens from Iran 

The Indian Embassy on Saturday said it is evacuating "all Indian nationals" from Iran, as the Israel-Iran conflict entered the second week.

"The Indian Embassy in Iran is evacuating all Indian Nationals in Iran. The Embassy may be contacted either on the Telegram channel or over the emergency contact numbers. +989010144557, +989128109115 +989128109109 Telegram link: https://t.me/indiansiniran," the embassy wrote in a post on X.

It added that it would also facilitate the evacuation of Nepalese and Sri Lankan nationals, per the request of their governments.

Iran files complaint at UN against IAEA chief

Iran has filed a complaint to the UN secretary-general and president of the Security Council against the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head, Rafael Grossi, for his alleged inaction during Israel's attack on Tehran's nuclear facilities, reported Al Jazeera.

Iranian UN ambassador Amir-Saeid Iravani condemned Grossi’s "approach regarding Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities" and his "failure" to condemn Israel’s attacks on Iran, the report said citing Iranian news outlet Fars News.

Delayed Iran's nuclear program by 'two or three years,' claims Israel 

Israel's foreign minister claimed its strikes on Iran have delayed Tehran's potential to develop a nuclear weapon by at least two or three years.

"According to the assessment we hear, we already delayed for at least two or three years the possibility for them to have a nuclear bomb," Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said in an interview.

Israel, the sole and undeclared nuclear power in the Middle East, has said that its unprovoked attack on Iran was intended at preventing it from developing a nuclear weapon. It has also continued to publicly advocate for regime change in Tehran, including reported plans to assassinate Iran's supreme leader.

Recap of key developments:

1. Indian citizens evacuated: Two chartered flights with Indian citizens who were evacuated from Iran have arrived in Delhi on Saturday under India's Operation Sindhu.

2. Death toll: Israel's strikes on Iran have so far killed at least 657 people, including at least 263 civilians, according to a US-based NGO, the Human Rights Activists News Agency, citing Iranian sources and reports. Iran's retaliatory strikes have killed at least 25 people in Israel since the war began, according to Israeli authorities.

3. Iran says 'ready for talks with US': Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said Iran is open to continuing talks with the US once Israel’s “aggression” stops and the “aggressor is held accountable.”

4. Israel vows prolonged campaign: Israel's armed forces chief Eyal Zamir warned that his country should be "ready for a prolonged campaign" against Iran.

5. Trump says Gabbard was wrong: Trump has said his director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, was "wrong" when she previously said there was no evidence to suggest Iran was building a nuclear weapon.

6. Israel kills 82 Palestinians in Gaza: At least 82 Palestinians, including dozens of aid seekers, were killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza on Friday, the enclave's Health Ministry said.

Iran Israel Conflict

