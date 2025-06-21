Trump says Gabbard was 'wrong' about Iran and Israeli strikes could be 'very hard to stop'

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Friday that his director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, was "wrong" when she previously said that the U.S. believed Iran wasn't building a nuclear weapon, and he suggested that it would be "very hard to stop" Israel's strikes on Iran in order to negotiate a possible ceasefire.

Trump has recently taken a more aggressive public stance toward Tehran as he's sought more time to weigh whether to attack Iran by striking its well-defended Fordo uranium enrichment facility. Buried under a mountain, the facility is believed to be out of the reach of all but America's "bunker-buster" bombs.

After landing in New Jersey for an evening fundraiser for his super political action committee, Trump was asked about Gabbard's comments to Congress in March that U.S. spy agencies believed that Iran wasn't working on nuclear warheads. The president responded, "Well then, my intelligence community is wrong. Who in the intelligence community said that?"

Informed that it had been Gabbard, Trump said, "She's wrong."

In a subsequent post on X, Gabbard said her testimony was taken out of context "as a way to manufacture division."

"America has intelligence that Iran is at the point that it can produce a nuclear weapon within weeks to months, if they decide to finalize the assembly," she wrote. "President Trump has been clear that can't happen, and I agree."