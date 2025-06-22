At least 15 dead in suicide attack on Damascus church; Syrian officials say Islamic State group is behind attack

DAMASCUS: Syria's interior ministry said a member of the Islamic State group was behind Sunday's attack on a church in Damascus, which civil defence reported had killed at least 15 people.

It is the first attack of its kind in the Syrian capital since Islamist-led forces toppled longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in December, as security remains one of the greatest challenges for the country's new authorities.

AFP correspondents at the scene saw first responders transporting people from the site, with destruction at the church including shattered wood from fittings and pews, icons strewn on the ground and pools of blood.

The interior ministry said in a statement that "a suicide attacker affiliated with the Daesh (IS) terrorist group entered the Saint Elias church in the Dwelaa area of the capital Damascus where he opened fire then blew himself up with an explosive belt."

Syrian civil defence said in a statement that the attack killed "more than 15 people and a number of wounded, according to a preliminary toll."

One man told AFP outside the church that "someone entered from outside carrying a weapon" and began shooting, adding that people "tried to stop him before he blew himself up".

Ziad, 40, said from a shop across from the church that he heard gunfire then an explosion, adding that "we saw fire in the church and the remains of wooden benches thrown all the way to the entrance".