From Bunker busters to Tomahawks: How US struck Iran’s nuclear sites and its warning to Tehran

The US on Sunday carried out military strikes targetting three nuclear enrichment facilities in Iran — Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, ending days of speculation over whether it would join its ally Israel's bombing campaign.

US President Donald Trump called the military strikes “very successful”, but warned Tehran against any retaliation, saying: “Remember, there are many targets left.”

And according to defence officials who spoke to CBS News, Washington had conveyed to Tehran that the strikes were limited and that it had no plans for regime change.

The officials also corroborated earlier media reports which revealed that President Trump had rejected an Israeli proposal to target Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Meanwhile, The New York Times, citing a US official, reported that six B-2 stealth bombers had dropped 12 bunker-buster bombs (GBU-57) on Fordow. The facility, buried beneath a mountain, is seen as central to Iran’s uranium enrichment programme.

It also reported that US Navy submarines had fired 30 Tomahawk cruise missiles at Natanz and Isfahan, while one B-2 bomber had dropped two bunker-buster bombs on Natanz.