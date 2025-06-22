Iran’s retaliation after US airstrikes leaves trail of devastation in Israel

TEL AVIV: First responders fanned out across Israel Sunday following fresh waves of Iranian missile strikes that left pockets of devastation in their wake, as the Islamic republic hit back after a US attack on its nuclear sites.

In both Haifa and areas around Tel Aviv, the scenes were all too similar.

Rubble filled streets at impact sites as the facades of apartment buildings were eviscerated by the falling projectiles, as rescue teams picked through the debris looking for people.

In the Ramat Aviv neighbourhood near Tel Aviv, the mere skeletons of homes were left standing following the barrage, with the wooden frames visible amid a sea of debris.

As the country was jolted awake by air raid sirens warning residents of air attacks, many in Ramat Aviv left their shelters later to discover the destruction.

A man and woman embraced each other and cried.

"Our entire house was destroyed -- there's nothing left," said Aviad Chernichovsky, who had rushed out of his home to get to a shelter.

Several elderly residents were placed on chairs and beds to allow for medical evacuation. One woman, injured in the face, appeared anxious as paramedics led her away from the rubble.

Officials were still taking stock of the damage.

"Houses here were hit very, very badly," Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai said at the scene.

"Those who were in the shelter are all safe and well. The damage is very, very extensive, but in terms of human life, we are okay."