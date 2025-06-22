Israeli PM Netanyahu congratulates Trump, says US 'unsurpassed' after attack on Iran

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Donald Trump on Sunday for the "bold" US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, calling the attack a historic moment that could lead the Middle East to peace.

"Congratulations President Trump. Your bold decision to target Iran's nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history," Netanyahu said in a video address after Trump announced the US bombing of three Iranian facilities.

The attack demonstrated America was "truly unsurpassed," Netanyahu said, thanking Trump for creating a "pivot of history" that will "help lead the Middle East and beyond to a future of prosperity and peace".

"President Trump and I often say, peace through strength. First comes strength, then comes peace," Netanyahu said.