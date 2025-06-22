PM Modi speaks with Iranian President Pezeshkian, calls for de-escalation and dialogue 

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian today, voicing deep concern over the escalating Iran-Israel conflict, particularly as New Delhi is concerned about rising tensions threatening regional stability.

The 45-minute call, initiated by President Pezeshkian following US strikes on three key Iranian nuclear sites — Natanz, Isfahan, and the fortified Fordo facility, which Tehran claims are solely for civilian use — included a detailed briefing on the evolving situation.

During the conversation, Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India’s position. “We discussed in detail the current situation. I expressed deep concern at the recent escalations. India reiterates its call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability,” he said soon after the call.