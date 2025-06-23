'Extremely dangerous' if Iran closes Strait of Hormuz: EU

BRUSSELS: The EU's top diplomat warned Monday it would be "extremely dangerous" should Iran shut down the crucial Strait of Hormuz trading route over US strikes on its nuclear sites.

"Concerns of retaliation and this war escalating are huge," Kaja Kallas told reporters as EU foreign ministers met in Brussels for talks, with the Iran-Israel conflict high on the agenda.

"Especially the closing of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran is something that would be extremely dangerous and not good for anybody," she warned.

Analysts have said Iran may opt to retaliate to Washington's early Sunday attack by shutting the Strait, a waterway through which one-fifth of global oil output passes.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has urged China to help deter Iran from shutting down the trading route.

The European Union has been urging de-escalation since the United States joined Israel's war with Iran by striking the country's nuclear sites.

"Ministers are very much focused on the diplomatic solution," Kallas said Monday, having called on all sides at the weekend to "step back" and return to negotiations.