Israel targeting Tehran's Evin prison, 'agencies of repression': Minister

Israel targeted Tehran's notorious Evin prison as well as the command centres of security agencies in Iran responsible for "maintaining the regime's stability", a minister and the military said Monday.

The Israeli military "is carrying out strikes of unprecedented force against regime targets and agencies of government repression in the heart of Tehran", Defence Minister Israel Katz wrote on X as the Iran-Israel war raged for an 11th day.

These included Evin prison -- "which holds political prisoners and regime opponents" -- as well as the command centres of the domestic Basij militia and the powerful Revolutionary Guards, he added.

In a separate statement, the military said that it was hitting command centres of security forces including the Revolutionary Guards, a wing of the Iranian military.

"These forces... are responsible on behalf of the Iranian regime's military for defending the homeland security, suppressing threats, and maintaining the regime's stability," it said in a statement.

Israel began its military campaign against Iran on June 13 with strikes on the country's nuclear and missile facilities, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described as an "existential" threat for his country.

But the list of targets has widened since then, encompassing state television and the Iranian domestic security forces, raising speculation that Israel is seeking to topple Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

President Donald Trump hinted Sunday at interest in changing Iran's system of government, despite several of his administration officials earlier stressing that US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites overnight on Saturday-Sunday did not have that goal.