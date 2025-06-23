Prisoners' families dismayed at Israeli strike on Tehran jail

PARIS: An Israeli strike on Evin prison in Tehran on Monday was irresponsible and put prisoners "in mortal danger", Noemie Kohler, whose sister Cecile is being held in the jail, told AFP.

Iran's judiciary said Israeli strikes left sections of the facility damaged and Israel's defence minister confirmed the army was targeting it.

Cecile Kohler has been held along with her partner Jacques Paris in Iran since May 2022 on espionage charges their families reject.

Overall, Iran is believed to hold around 20 European nationals in what some Western governments describe as a strategy of hostage-taking aimed at extracting concessions from the West.

Most are held in Evin, a large, heavily fortified complex in the north of Tehran, notorious among activists for rights abuses.