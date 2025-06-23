Putin assures Araghchi of Moscow's backing in de-escalating Iran-Israel conflict

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday assured Tehran of Mocow's support in de-escalating the Israel-Iran conflict hours after the US strikes at Iranian nuclear sites at dawn on Sunday.

Putin met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who came to Moscow on Sunday night for consultations with the Russian leadership and was expected to deliver a letter from Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Stating that Araghchi is visiting Russia at a dramatic moment of sharp aggravation of the situation in the region and around your country, Putin, in his opening remarks at the televised Kremlin meet, reiterated Moscow's position on Iran-Israel conflict as was articulated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the American strikes and Tehran is aware of Moscow's stance in the Security Council and the United Nations.

This is an absolutely unprovoked aggression against Iran, has no basis or justification, Putin qualified US strikes at Iran's key nuclear sites ordered by President Donald Trump.

"We have long-standing, good, and reliable relations with Iran. On our part, we are making efforts to help the Iranian people," Putin told Araghchi.

Moscow and Tehran have signed a strategic partnership treaty, but it does not provide for military assistance in case any side is attacked.