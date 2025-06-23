Qatar suspends air traffic, foreigners told to shelter as Iran mulls reprisals

DOHA: Qatar temporarily suspended air traffic across the country on Monday and some Western embassies advised their citizens there to shelter in place after Iran threatened retaliation for US strikes on its nuclear sites.

Gas-rich Qatar, which lies 190 kilometres (120 miles) south of Iran across the Gulf, is home to the United States' largest military base in the region, Al Udeid.

"The competent authorities announce the temporary suspension of air traffic in the country's airspace, as part of a set of precautionary measures taken based on developments in the region," the foreign ministry said.

It added authorities were monitoring the situation "in coordination with regional and international partners".

Earlier, the US embassy in Qatar advised Americans there not to go out, with other Western embassies echoing the warning.

"Out of an abundance of caution we recommend American citizens shelter in place until further notice," the US embassy said on its website.