Japan conducts first missile test at home as it ramps up defences to deter China

TOKYO: Japan’s army announced on Tuesday that it conducted a missile test for the first time on Japanese territory.

The test-firing of the Type-88 surface-to-ship short range missile was conducted Tuesday at the Shizunai Anti-Air Firing Range on Japan’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido.

The exercise by the Ground Self-Defense Force's 1st Artillery Brigade was joined by about 300 soldiers who fired at an unmanned boat about 40 kilometers (24 miles) off the southern coast of Hokkaido, officials said.

Officials were still examining the results of the test, they said.

The test was conducted as Japan accelerates its military buildup to acquire strike-back capabilities as a deterrence to China.

Japan plans to deploy long-range cruise missiles, including Tomahauks, beginning later this year.

Japan has previously conducted missile tests overseas, including in the territories of its defense partners such as the United States and Australia.