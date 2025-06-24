'Spreading propaganda': Myanmar junta arrests woman over birthday post for Suu Kyi

YANGON: A Myanmar woman arrested by the junta for "spreading propaganda" is being detained over a Facebook post celebrating the 80th birthday of jailed democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi, local media said.

Suu Kyi was the figurehead of Myanmar's decade-long democratic thaw, becoming de facto leader as it opened up from military rule, but she has been incarcerated since February 2021 when the generals snatched back power in a coup.

She is serving a 27-year sentence on charges rights groups dismiss as fabricated and on Thursday marked her birthday behind bars while her son urged followers to publish messages declaring their support.

Myanmar's junta said in a statement over the weekend it had arrested two Facebook users for "inciting and spreading propaganda on social media with the intention to destroy state stability."

One of those detained -- Hinn Yin Phyu -- was arrested at accommodation for employees of state media station MRTV in the capital Naypyidaw on Saturday, the statement said, without providing details of her posts.

The Democratic Voice of Burma (DVB) reported on Monday that Hinn Yin Phyu was an MRTV employee who had been arrested after posting a "happy birthday" message for Suu Kyi, citing sources close to the detained woman.

"May you live long and be free from illness, may you be free from the suffering caused by separation from your loved ones throughout your life, and may you only meet good people," said the now-deleted post, according to DVB.

Despite being blocked in a digital crackdown accompanying the coup, Facebook remains Myanmar's most popular social media platform.

State notices announcing arrests over social media use are commonplace but usually provide scant detail of alleged transgressions.

A spokesman for Myanmar's junta could not be reached for comment on the arrest.

Suu Kyi won the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize as she refused to enter exile to escape her first period of incarceration by Myanmar's military.

As she guided the country through its democratic interlude her reputation was tarnished on the international stage after she defended the military for their crackdown on the Rohingya Muslim minority.

When the generals toppled her government it sparked a protest movement that security forces swiftly crushed in the streets.

Since then the country has descended into civil war as pro-democracy activists formed guerrilla units to fight back, alongside ethnic armed organisations that have been battling the military in Myanmar's fringes for decades.