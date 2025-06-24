Trump holds out Israel-Iran ceasefire deal as validation for his gamble of US airstrikes

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday said the “12 day war” between Israel and Iran was set to end in a ceasefire, holding out the expected deal as validation for his strategic gamble of ordering airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

“It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE,” Trump posted on social media.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran would stop its attacks if Israel would. It’s unclear what role Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s leader, played in the talks. He had said on social media earlier Monday that Iran would not surrender.

Israel has not publicly confirmed that it has agreed to end hostilities.

"As of now, there is NO ‘agreement’ on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations,” Araghchi posted on X.

“However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards.”

A ceasefire, if it culminates as Trump laid out, would be welcome news for the region and the world. But the situation in the Middle East remains far from stable and it's unclear how longer-term dynamics might be affected. The Israeli and US bombing of Iran certainly has slowed Iran’s ability to enrich nuclear material but it might also have steeled Tehran’s resolve to breakout toward a bomb.

Trump's announcement comes as he prepared to depart on Tuesday for the NATO summit in the Netherlands, where he will likely make the case that his mix of aggression and diplomacy has succeeded.

Never shy to suggest he deserves the Nobel Peace Price, Trump went so far as to give the conflict between Israel and Iran the name of the “12 day war,” a title that seemed to reference the 1967 “Six Day War” in which Israel fought a group of Arab countries including Egypt, Jordan and Syria.

Later, Trump in another social media posting said that “Israel & Iran came to me, almost simultaneously, and said, ‘PEACE!’”

“They have so much to gain, and yet, so much to lose if they stray from the road of RIGHTEOUSNESS & TRUTH,” Trump added. "The future for Israel & Iran is UNLIMITED, & filled with great PROMISE. GOD BLESS YOU BOTH!"