House shelves effort to impeach Trump over Iran strikes

WASHINGTON: The U.S. House voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to set aside an effort to impeach President Donald Trump on a sole charge of abuse of power after he launched military strikes on Iran without first seeking authorization from Congress

The sudden action forced by a lone Democrat, Rep. Al Green of Texas, brought little debate and split his party. Most Democrats joined the Republican majority to table the measure, for now. But dozens of Democrats backed Green's effort. The tally was 344-79.

"I take no delight in what I'm doing," Green said ahead of the vote.

"I do this because no one person should have the power to take over 300 million people to war without consulting with the Congress of the United States of America," he said. "I do this because I understand that the Constitution is going to be meaningful or it's going to be meaningless."

The effort, while not the first rumbling of action to impeach Trump since he started his second term at the White House in January, shows the unease many Democrats have with his administration, particularly after the sudden attack on Iran's nuclear sites, a risky incursion into Middle East affairs.

Trump earlier Tuesday lashed out in vulgar terms against another Democrat, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, for having suggested his military action against Iran was an impeachable offense.

House Democratic leadership was careful not to directly criticize Green, but also made clear that their focus was on other issues. Impeachment matters are typically considered a vote of conscience, without pressure from leadership to vote a certain way.